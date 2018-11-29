Doors for the kitchen cabinets

For the first time since March, we made progress on the house this past week. My Dad has been working on making the kitchen cabinet doors. Thursday, on Thanksgiving Day, we decided to put some up. We got three up. He has several more doors that he has made that we need to put up.

I wanted simple kitchen cabinet doors. I really like how they came out. I was debating painting them white, but have decided to leave them natural wood. We put teak oil on them and I just love the look.

I had a snow day on Tuesday and we got the final two upper doors up. Having the doors on the cabinets makes such a difference in the entire house. Kitchen cabinets are so incredibly expensive when you purchase them. I’m so thankful that my Dad has been able to make them.

My Dad is going to work on making the doors for the bottom cabinets now. It is so exciting to be making progress again. I still am trying to determine a countertop surface. My building fund took a hit last week when I was forced to purchase a new vehicle. I’ve been having more and more issues with my car so I finally decided that it was time for an upgrade.

After the kitchen, the stairs and loft railing are next on the agenda. I think that I am going to go with a simple rustic look for them as well.

It has been so much fun being able to decorate this year. Last year I had a tree but that was it. Last weekend I put up some lights around my big windows. I just love them. The make the entire house look so festive.