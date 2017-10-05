Set to give the vaulted ceiling one more try

Last Sunday I was set on hiring someone to finish putting the shiplap up on the vaulted ceiling. I was frustrated with the progress that we had made on Saturday, and I was terrified of the height of the ceiling. We were also having a tough time securing the shiplap. Most of the work last week was done on just one level of staging. How were we ever going to do this on two and three sets of staging?

I prayed that I would know what I was supposed to do. Was I supposed to hire someone or was I supposed to figure out a way to do it ourselves? I want to do as much of the house as possible, but was I being foolish? Was my brother-in-law or I going to get hurt? To me, it just wasn’t worth it. I had all but decided to see if my Dad could find someone that I could hire.

Driving to church and praying about the situation, God gave me a brilliant idea. One of the biggest problems was getting the shiplap secured to the piece we had just installed. Last weekend, I’d nail the top and bottom of the shiplap to each beam. Suddenly, I thought what if I didn’t nail the top until putting the next piece in place? It would give it some give and it would be much easier to fit the next piece in place. When I nailed the bottom of that piece, I could just nail the top of the piece below.

I talked to my sister to find out what my brother-in-law, Kevin, was thinking. Did he want to throw in the towel and have me hire someone or was he willing to give it another go? Krista, my sister, said that he was willing to give it ago.

I had one condition. We must both wear safety harnesses. We bought one last fall when I was boarding the ceiling. We decided to buy another one so that when either of us was on the second set staging or or above we would wear it.

Thursday evening, I went to the house and moved the staging into place for Saturday. My Dad was outside working on the tractor, and I was inside putting the second level of staging on. Those platforms are heavy when you’re trying to get them on the second level of staging all alone. I was able to get the three platforms on the staging and it was not as bad as I thought that it was going to be. I hated working from one platform last week, but I felt much more secure on the three.

Saturday is the big day. I’m not sure why, but my sister and her family volunteered to come back and help yet again. Our goal is to finish the vaulted ceiling with shiplap. I can’t wait to see how it looks when it is finished.

Laura Reed

About Laura Reed

After 15 years in college athletics, the last seven as an assistant athletics director, I was burned out with 70-hour work weeks and extensive travel. I resigned my position and accepted a position in marketing at a small, vibrant college in my hometown of Unity, Maine. In the process I wanted to go back to my childhood where we raised polled Herefords, had a Christmas Tree Farm and spent many hours outside. I decided I wanted to build my own home on beautiful farmland that my family owns. With help from my Dad, the most talented person I’ve ever met, we are building my home together. I have decided to blog my experience – the ups and downs, the joys and frustrations. What was once an open field will one day be my home! The dream in my head is becoming reality. I can just see the lambs frolicking in the field, chickens in the barnyard and going running with my Alaskan Malamute!