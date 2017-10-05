Set to give the vaulted ceiling one more try

Last Sunday I was set on hiring someone to finish putting the shiplap up on the vaulted ceiling. I was frustrated with the progress that we had made on Saturday, and I was terrified of the height of the ceiling. We were also having a tough time securing the shiplap. Most of the work last week was done on just one level of staging. How were we ever going to do this on two and three sets of staging?

I prayed that I would know what I was supposed to do. Was I supposed to hire someone or was I supposed to figure out a way to do it ourselves? I want to do as much of the house as possible, but was I being foolish? Was my brother-in-law or I going to get hurt? To me, it just wasn’t worth it. I had all but decided to see if my Dad could find someone that I could hire.

Driving to church and praying about the situation, God gave me a brilliant idea. One of the biggest problems was getting the shiplap secured to the piece we had just installed. Last weekend, I’d nail the top and bottom of the shiplap to each beam. Suddenly, I thought what if I didn’t nail the top until putting the next piece in place? It would give it some give and it would be much easier to fit the next piece in place. When I nailed the bottom of that piece, I could just nail the top of the piece below.

I talked to my sister to find out what my brother-in-law, Kevin, was thinking. Did he want to throw in the towel and have me hire someone or was he willing to give it another go? Krista, my sister, said that he was willing to give it ago.

I had one condition. We must both wear safety harnesses. We bought one last fall when I was boarding the ceiling. We decided to buy another one so that when either of us was on the second set staging or or above we would wear it.

Thursday evening, I went to the house and moved the staging into place for Saturday. My Dad was outside working on the tractor, and I was inside putting the second level of staging on. Those platforms are heavy when you’re trying to get them on the second level of staging all alone. I was able to get the three platforms on the staging and it was not as bad as I thought that it was going to be. I hated working from one platform last week, but I felt much more secure on the three.

Saturday is the big day. I’m not sure why, but my sister and her family volunteered to come back and help yet again. Our goal is to finish the vaulted ceiling with shiplap. I can’t wait to see how it looks when it is finished.