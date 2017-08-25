Closing day goes a-ok!

It was just under two months ago that I accepted an offer on my house. The couple initially asked to close on Aug. 24, and I was super excited about that date because it was exactly two years to the day that I had started my new job. Two years that I had been doing a combination of commuting and living with my parents.

Late last week I got news that the closing had been postponed until Friday. I was disappointed, but one day was not really a big deal. Despite being super busy at work, I was allowed to take a few hours on Friday to go sell my house. I was so excited. Closing was set for 11:30 a.m.

About 6:00 p.m. on Thursday night I got a call from my agent that there were some last-minute issues, and the closing was not going to happen after all. It would probably be next Tuesday or Wednesday. It had been such a roller coaster ride thus far that in a way I was not surprised. Despite being frustrated myself, I learned that the couple had driven cross country and now had no place to go, U-Haul and all. I felt so bad for them. In a way, I wanted to let them move in, but was advised that it was a really bad idea. My heart just really went out to them before I even met them. They’d have to spent the next few days in a campground with all their possessions in a U-Haul.

On Friday, I was at work and just about 11:30 a.m. got a call from my agent. She said that they were able to overcome the wire transfer issue, and there was a chance that we could still close today. I was elated, but super busy at work. She said she’d call me right back with an official decision.

She called right back and asked if I could make to it Bangor by 2 p.m. or a little after? I said I could! My Dad is a former banker, so I really wanted him at the closing. I called my parents and they happened to be in Bangor already so were going to meet me at the office at 2 p.m.

I got there a little early and the buyers were already there doing their paperwork. As much as I have wanted to sell my house for two years, it made me sad in a way. It was the first house that I ever purchased. It was perfect for me, only the commute to Unity was too long. As soon as the couple walked in the room, I was instantly relieved. They could not have been nicer. In fact, the husband told me that he saw the listing on Zillow in early 2017, and thought that it would be a perfect place. He knew that they weren’t moving to Maine until August, so he continued to cross his fingers that it would still be available.

I told them that I was a Christian and believed in God’s perfect timing. I truly believe that they were the people who were supposed to buy my house. They were super excited, and I was super excited to know that I thought so highly of the couple who purchased my house. I am into a lot of the same things (hiking, camping, kayaking) that they are, so I gave them my email and phone number and told them to contact me if they ever had any questions about the house or the area.

I was unsure if I was supposed to leave the curtains or not, so I decided to leave them in the house. If they wanted them, I wanted them to have them. I was just hoping that they would not take them down and throw them in the dumpster. I mentioned that I left the curtains. She said that she had really liked them and was hoping that they would be there. I felt so good.

After all the up and downs of the last two years, I could not be happier. I hope that they love the house as much as I did, and that they truly enjoy their move to Maine!