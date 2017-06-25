Decisions, decisions, decisions

There is nothing monumental to report over the last week, but I feel progress has been made in many areas. I’ve been driving myself, along with my Facebook friends, crazy trying to make interior decisions.

Still no news to report on my townhouse. My realtor had an Open House for realtors on Thursday. Fourteen different realtors visited and left me comment cards. Nearly every card was the same. It was a beautiful place that was very neat and tidy. The only negative feedback was one person would move the kitchen table, and one person said they could hear the neighbor as they walked up from the basement. Consensus was it was within the price range I’m asking. I am totally convinced that it’s all about God’s timing. I know that it will sell in His timing, I just hope that is soon.

Friday night we finished putting the tongue and grove pine on half of the loft. It will be the ceiling for the spare bedroom. There will be a second layer of floor in the loft, but I have yet to determine exactly what that will be. I am thinking of going with bamboo.

I am really coming to the point where I need to make some interior decisions. I put two photos on Facebook and asked for advice. One had a real dark wood ceiling and the other was white shiplap. Funny thing is that the comments were nearly split. I think that they might have leaned a little towards the shiplap. Thanks to everyone for their comments.

I spent hours on Pinterest on Saturday afternoon. As I continued searching into the evening, I found this small house that I just adore the interior of. I think that I am going to try to do a lot of my interior like that one. I’m having such a hard time with decisions and it is frustrating. I know that my Dad wants me to make decisions a bit quicker so that we can continue to move on this project. I honestly believe that whatever I decide to do with the interior, I am going to like it. Making all of the decisions is fun, albeit a little stressful.