Progress to report at last

It was great to be at the homestead again. After nearly six months of very little progress, Saturday was spent putting up siding. I think that we made some great progress and am super excited with what we accomplished.

My Dad has been plugging away on the siding for a month now. He took a little tumble near the end of May, so my Mom and I were adamant that he needed to rest for a bit. It scared me and filled me with all kinds of emotions. My initial reaction was he was not going to be working on my house ever again. After talking with my parents and knowing my Dad as I do, there is no way he could ever sit still. If he wasn’t working on my house, he’d be doing something else on the Farm. Possibly something more dangerous.

Today was spent working on the siding. My Dad found the most amazing little clamps. They fit on the piece of siding that we just installed and then we sit the next piece right onto the clamps. You don’t have to measure or level the pieces at all. It’s amazing. I can’t imagine putting the Hardie plank on without them. (I’ll have to get a photo of installing a piece). We’re using screws to put it up, which I highly recommend.

The pieces of siding are 12 feet long and made of cement. They are hard to move as they break easily. I learned the hard way that there is pretty much just one way to move them. Oops.

We worked on the back side first and got up to about the window. Then we moved to the front of the house when it was in the shade. We got just about to the bottom of the window on the front as well. We are still able to do a bit more with the staging. I think that we will probably end up renting a lift to do above the windows near the peak.

There are times that it seems like we still have so far to go, but then I think of what we’ve accomplished in the last year. It was funny. My Dad was on the staging thinking about the best way to approach the windows and I was sitting on the ground next to my Mom. My Mom said remember when we were inside sitting on the slab, trying to find a bit of shade under one of the few beams that we had up? Now, the exterior is nearing completion.

I had a big frustration with my townhouse, but I am just trying to roll with the punches and not get down. I know that God’s sovereign plan is perfect and that He is teaching me lessons every day in this journey. My friend Elizabeth is in a similar situation so I know that I am not alone. Maybe I’m supposed to be renting my current place?

Over the past few months, I’ve been able to save a bit of money so I am going to proceed with what I am able to afford. I’m on vacation this upcoming week so I am hoping to make up for lost time and make lots of progress.