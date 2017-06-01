Siding added to house and trees planted

There is not a lot of news to report, but over the last week or so my Dad has been putting the siding up. It is definitely making the house look better. The two sides are almost done and we’re working on the front and back. We have all the siding as we purchased it last year at the Hammond Lumber sale. It is nice to be able to do something on the house without spending any money at the moment.

I am still not sure what color I want the house to be. I have run the gamut on the color spectrum. I think that I will probably end up with a brown of some sort, but I think that it looks pretty nice right now with its original cream color. A benefit of this type of siding is that it can be painted whatever color I want at any time.

On Monday, my Dad and I went down and planted a row of white oak trees behind the house. He said that they would be nice for years to come. I’d have some shade behind the house when they grow, as I really don’t currently. He said they’d also bring a lot of wildlife as deer love acorns.

We also drove around at the Farm for a while and he pointed out all the young trees that he has both planted and found and flagged this spring. It was really sad as he said that the trees will add a lot throughout the property, but at 70 years old he wouldn’t see them fully grown.

Today I also made the decision to lower by townhouse by an additional $1,400. It is very discouraging as it is already much lower than what I bought it for, but I really need to sell it and sell it soon. It’s been listed on the market for eight months now, so it is becoming more than a little discouraging.