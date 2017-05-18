When there is no update

I have been asked multiple times the past few days if I am still blogging my house journey, so I wanted to give an update. Unfortunately, there is not a lot to update. I have really made no progress on the house for several months now, which is very frustrating.

I feel as I am in a holding pattern as I don’t need and can’t afford two houses. I’ve had numerous showing at my townhouse, but have yet to receive an offer. My agent told me the people that looked at it last week were very interested, but I haven’t heard anything else. It is beyond frustrating as it is all that is standing in my way of finishing my house. There was another townhouse in my complex that was empty and sold about two weeks after it was listed. I just don’t understand, but I have a strong faith in God so I know it’s all in his timing.

I was always under the impression that furnished houses sold better but who knows. My real estate agent listed my townhouse as immaculate. It’s about 12 years old and in perfect condition. Never smoked in, no pets with a full dry basement. I can find only one small scratch in the entire place.

My Dad and I have talked about doing some work next week at night at the homestead. We have all the Hardie plank siding that we can put on. I also have some wood for the ceiling so that can be finished where we have already put in the insulation. There are some things that can be done without me spending a lot of money at this point.

It is just hard. I want to be living in my new house so badly at this point. I want my lambs in the field. I want to be planting my garden. Instead, I’m spending two hours a day driving back and forth from Old Town to Unity.

I am honestly trying not to complain as that gets me nowhere and just brings me down.