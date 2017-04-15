I had a visitor today

Saturday I went to Unity to my friend’s baby shower, so my Dad and I decided to work at the homestead in the morning. When I got there, my Dad mentioned that I had a visitor inside. I went inside and when I didn’t see anyone, I asked what he was talking about? Look up, he said. There sitting on one of the cross ties was a bird. I certainly didn’t invite a bird over.

How was I getting this bird out? I tried to coax him to fly, but he just started flying back and forth between the front and back windows. My front windows are huge so he kept flying into them. Then he’d perch on the screen of my back window. When he went back to the front, I opened the back window, took the screen out and tried to coax him back there.

By this point, he decided that trying to get out through the ridge vent was his solution. Oh no, I thought. He will die in there. I was a bit distressed. I then spotted him and he had almost made it outside via the ridge vent, but was stuck. My Dad got a ladder and tried to prod him a bit more and suddenly he was free! He flew away and we did not see him again. I was thankful!

When I got there in the morning, my Dad was just finishing framing the back door. We then put the door on the hinges and voila – I had a back door. We’ve decided not to put my good front door in yet as we don’t want to scratch it when we bring appliances in. My aunt and uncle renovated their house last summer, so they had given me a door to use in the front.

After finishing the door, we continued to put the tongue and groove boards on the ceiling in the loft. Right now, the easiest way to put these boards on is via a step ladder from the first floor. The ceiling would technically go right to the floor in the loft, however, I am going to build a wall and closet. The part we were putting up today will technically be in the closet. We’d put each piece in place and then use a finishing nailer to secure the pieces. We got about two and a half feet up the wall before I had to leave.

Once we get to a good height, we can put the floor down in the loft. That will make it so much easier to move around upstairs. We have some temporary flooring down right now, but it will be nice to have a solid floor on the entire thing. It’s just so much easier to do the first few rows from a step ladder at eye level.

Now that it is finally staying light later, and warming up a bit, we will be able to start working at night again. It was good to be at the homestead on such a warm and sunny spring day. I was getting really excited.