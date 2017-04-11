Does two rows of Hardie Plank count as progress?

As the weather begins to hint that spring might be coming, I must report that there is still not much progress at the homestead. I wish that this were not the sad reality, but it is.

A few weeks ago, my Dad and I were going to start putting some ceiling boards up, however, I had a slight breakdown. The light at the end of the tunnel seemed so far away that night. I broke down realizing that I have no idea when I will be able to live at the new house. It is 100 percent predicated on when I sell my house. We decided that working that night was not going to happen.

I have had five house showings, two in the last week alone, so I am a bit optimistic that April is a month that people are starting to think about buying. I keep hearing that the real estate market is good right now for those selling – I’d like to find that out first hand.

Sunday I let myself go into Lowe’s and look around a bit. I love doing that to get an idea of what I want for appliances. Maybe one night this week we can go back and try putting up some more of the ceiling boards again.

The weather was gorgeous on Monday, so my Dad was anxious to get back to the homestead. I wanted to go down and ‘visit’ my house on Monday night and to my great surprise, my parents had put two rows of Hardie Plank siding on the house during the afternoon! They wanted to get it started and see how it would look. I really like it. More than I thought I would, I think.

This weather is making me want to make progress on the house again. Oh, and the lamb I almost purchased a month ago – I found out that she is still available! Can I make enough progress to buy her?