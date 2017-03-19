I almost bought a lamb…. really

I wish that this blog entry was filled with updates about what I have been doing on the house the past week, but unfortunately, that is not the case. I have been to the house just once over the past week, but am looking forward to getting back on a regular work schedule.

I am hesitant to put more money into building the house when I still have not sold my townhouse. There are plenty of things that I can do at the house, so now that it is light into the evening work will begin again.

We still have quite a bit of insulation that needs to be installed between the rafters. This is fairly easy to do when you can reach, however, it is going to be more challenging on the part with the cathedral ceiling. We have the staging up and ready to go. I am not a huge fan of the staging, but it must be done.

I also have the wood that will go on the ceiling in the loft. A little bit of this has been put up, but we have a lot more that can be done.

One of the reasons that I chose to make this move was that I wanted to raise some animals. As I have mentioned before, I really want to get some sheep. When the lambs were born at Unity College a few weeks ago, I fell in love with a little one. I came so close to buying her and another little ewe lamb.

This little lamb is precious and I fell even more in love with her when I went to visit. They won’t be ready until mid-May so that gave me a few months to sell and make all the preparations that I needed to make. If I really was not ready, I could either find a place to board them for a few months or even sell them.

At the end of the day, I decided that the responsible thing to do would be to wait, as painful as it was. I need to have a livable house and barn before I can add some lambs to my homestead. It’s also tough as I was to add a puppy, as well. I have my heart set on an Alaskan Malamute puppy. Spring is a great time to add some animals.

I am hopeful with spring arriving that people will start to look for real estate again. Living in a college town, I really never thought that I would have this much trouble selling my place. I guess it’s all a part of the journey.