Being patient is hard

Home
By

Being patient is hard. Really hard at times. This is the situation that I am currently in with my house. I have my dream house – half done – just sitting and waiting for me to finish it. Before I can proceed any further, I must sell my house.

I am trying so hard to be patient, but as we inch closer to spring it is becoming harder and harder. One of the reasons that I decided to make a dramatic change and switch careers is that I really wanted some animals. This was not possible when I was working 70 hours per week in athletics at UMaine.

I want an Alaskan Malamute. This is my dream dog. Every time I see a new litter up for adoption it hurts a little more and I become a little less patient. This week we have had the cutest little lambs born where I work. I want to adopt a couple of lambs, but having a lamb at my townhouse would be against the by-laws, I’m afraid. We’re allowed one dog or two cats, so they didn’t specifically say no lambs….. Hum…. I guess it’s rather implied, however.

Spring is approaching. I want to be so excited. The light that I could barely see at the end of the tunnel last year should be so bright. It’s right in front of me, yet at times it still seems so far away.

I continue to search online for design idea but each time it becomes harder and harder to be patient. I want to choose appliances and styles that I like for cabinets, but this too is painful. I trust God and believe that his timing is perfect. Maybe He is just teaching me a lesson in patience. It appears I do have a ways to go in learning to be patient. Some lessons are just very hard to learn.

Laura Reed

About Laura Reed

After 15 years in college athletics, the last seven as an assistant athletics director, I was burned out with 70-hour work weeks and extensive travel. I resigned my position and accepted a position in marketing at a small, vibrant college in my hometown of Unity, Maine. In the process I wanted to go back to my childhood where we raised polled Herefords, had a Christmas Tree Farm and spent many hours outside. I decided I wanted to build my own home on beautiful farmland that my family owns. With help from my Dad, the most talented person I’ve ever met, we are building my home together. I have decided to blog my experience – the ups and downs, the joys and frustrations. What was once an open field will one day be my home! The dream in my head is becoming reality. I can just see the lambs frolicking in the field, chickens in the barnyard and going running with my Alaskan Malamute!