Being patient is hard. Really hard at times. This is the situation that I am currently in with my house. I have my dream house – half done – just sitting and waiting for me to finish it. Before I can proceed any further, I must sell my house.

I am trying so hard to be patient, but as we inch closer to spring it is becoming harder and harder. One of the reasons that I decided to make a dramatic change and switch careers is that I really wanted some animals. This was not possible when I was working 70 hours per week in athletics at UMaine.

I want an Alaskan Malamute. This is my dream dog. Every time I see a new litter up for adoption it hurts a little more and I become a little less patient. This week we have had the cutest little lambs born where I work. I want to adopt a couple of lambs, but having a lamb at my townhouse would be against the by-laws, I’m afraid. We’re allowed one dog or two cats, so they didn’t specifically say no lambs….. Hum…. I guess it’s rather implied, however.

Spring is approaching. I want to be so excited. The light that I could barely see at the end of the tunnel last year should be so bright. It’s right in front of me, yet at times it still seems so far away.

I continue to search online for design idea but each time it becomes harder and harder to be patient. I want to choose appliances and styles that I like for cabinets, but this too is painful. I trust God and believe that his timing is perfect. Maybe He is just teaching me a lesson in patience. It appears I do have a ways to go in learning to be patient. Some lessons are just very hard to learn.