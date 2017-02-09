When purchasing wood is painful

Home
By

IMG_3626As the snow continues to pile up, it makes working on my house challenging. We have been at a standstill for what seems like several months now.

In January, I bought some Roxul insulation. My Dad was able to put a bit of it up, but since then very little progress has been made.

Much to my chagrin, we ended up purchasing some lumber. Until this point, all of the wood in the house had come from our land and my goal was to see how far we could go with that. I ended up purchasing 1,000 feet of center groove pine that will be used for the first layer of flooring in the loft and on the ceiling in the loft. As painful as it was, I know that it was the right move.

After my last entry, Marianne McKinney sent me a photo of a pickled pine ceiling that she used to have in her house. It was gorgeous and I started thinking that might be a very good route to go. It has also crossed my mind to stain it a bit darker so the jury is still out on what exactly I will decide to do.

My Dad also found some really nice, high-quality plywood that he bought to start working on making some kitchen cabinets. There are so many designs out there. I am completely overwhelmed by all the styles.

I can’t wait for it to warm up and stop snowing so that we can get moving on the house again. There is no power at the house yet and it is already dark when I get out of work, so things are continuing to move at a very slow pace. I’m so excited for the time when I will have daily updates with progress!

Laura Reed

About Laura Reed

After 15 years in college athletics, the last seven as an assistant athletics director, I was burned out with 70-hour work weeks and extensive travel. I resigned my position and accepted a position in marketing at a small, vibrant college in my hometown of Unity, Maine. In the process I wanted to go back to my childhood where we raised polled Herefords, had a Christmas Tree Farm and spent many hours outside. I decided I wanted to build my own home on beautiful farmland that my family owns. With help from my Dad, the most talented person I’ve ever met, we are building my home together. I have decided to blog my experience – the ups and downs, the joys and frustrations. What was once an open field will one day be my home! The dream in my head is becoming reality. I can just see the lambs frolicking in the field, chickens in the barnyard and going running with my Alaskan Malamute!