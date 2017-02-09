When purchasing wood is painful

As the snow continues to pile up, it makes working on my house challenging. We have been at a standstill for what seems like several months now.

In January, I bought some Roxul insulation. My Dad was able to put a bit of it up, but since then very little progress has been made.

Much to my chagrin, we ended up purchasing some lumber. Until this point, all of the wood in the house had come from our land and my goal was to see how far we could go with that. I ended up purchasing 1,000 feet of center groove pine that will be used for the first layer of flooring in the loft and on the ceiling in the loft. As painful as it was, I know that it was the right move.

After my last entry, Marianne McKinney sent me a photo of a pickled pine ceiling that she used to have in her house. It was gorgeous and I started thinking that might be a very good route to go. It has also crossed my mind to stain it a bit darker so the jury is still out on what exactly I will decide to do.

My Dad also found some really nice, high-quality plywood that he bought to start working on making some kitchen cabinets. There are so many designs out there. I am completely overwhelmed by all the styles.

I can’t wait for it to warm up and stop snowing so that we can get moving on the house again. There is no power at the house yet and it is already dark when I get out of work, so things are continuing to move at a very slow pace. I’m so excited for the time when I will have daily updates with progress!