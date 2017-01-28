Ceiling decisions

Things on the home front have been very slow lately for various reasons. I know that it is still January, however, I want to start thinking about spring and making progress again.

This week, I purchased $1,100 worth of Roxul insulation. It will not do the entire house, but should do the ceiling. It was a bit more expensive, but in the end the benefits were great and it will save me money in the long run. We have put a few pieces up and it fits so nicely between the rafters. It is soundproof and fireproof, which are both big benefits.

I sit here in my favorite local coffee shop, that I frequent all too often, with one goal for the day. I need to decide what I want to do with my ceiling. The more time I spend on Pinterest, the more confused I get.

I am not a fan of the traditional pine tongue and groove. I want my house to have a rustic feel, but not a hunting camp feel – if that makes any sense. I am really liking the ‘weathered board’ look. If I were to go with the ‘modern farmhouse’ look I could paint the wood white, but I hate the idea of painting wood.

The other issue that I am having is that I have still yet to buy any wood for the house. I really think that I need to just purchase some wood so that I can get over this hurdle. I wanted all the wood to come from our land, but that is not realistic. Being stubborn like I am, this is not easy for me.

I could also do sheetrock for the ceiling. Initially, I was not a huge fan of this, but if I go this route I would not have to buy wood. So many decisions. There is not one right way to go I am convinced. Instead of writing, I need to get deciding.