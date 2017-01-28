Ceiling decisions

Things on the home front have been very slow lately for various reasons. I know that it is still January, however, I want to start thinking about spring and making progress again.

This week, I purchased $1,100 worth of Roxul insulation. It will not do the entire house, but should do the ceiling. It was a bit more expensive, but in the end the benefits were great and it will save me money in the long run. We have put a few pieces up and it fits so nicely between the rafters. It is soundproof and fireproof, which are both big benefits.

I sit here in my favorite local coffee shop, that I frequent all too often, with one goal for the day. I need to decide what I want to do with my ceiling. The more time I spend on Pinterest, the more confused I get.

I am not a fan of the traditional pine tongue and groove. I want my house to have a rustic feel, but not a hunting camp feel –  if that makes any sense. I am really liking the ‘weathered board’ look. If I were to go with the ‘modern farmhouse’ look I could paint the wood white, but I hate the idea of painting wood.

The other issue that I am having is that I have still yet to buy any wood for the house. I really think that I need to just purchase some wood so that I can get over this hurdle. I wanted all the wood to come from our land, but that is not realistic. Being stubborn like I am, this is not easy for me.

I could also do sheetrock for the ceiling. Initially, I was not a huge fan of this, but if I go this route I would not have to buy wood. So many decisions. There is not one right way to go I am convinced. Instead of writing, I need to get deciding.

About Laura Reed

After 15 years in college athletics, the last seven as an assistant athletics director, I was burned out with 70-hour work weeks and extensive travel. I resigned my position and accepted a position in marketing at a small, vibrant college in my hometown of Unity, Maine. In the process I wanted to go back to my childhood where we raised polled Herefords, had a Christmas Tree Farm and spent many hours outside. I decided I wanted to build my own home on beautiful farmland that my family owns. With help from my Dad, the most talented person I’ve ever met, we are building my home together. I have decided to blog my experience – the ups and downs, the joys and frustrations. What was once an open field will one day be my home! The dream in my head is becoming reality. I can just see the lambs frolicking in the field, chickens in the barnyard and going running with my Alaskan Malamute!