If you want some results, make some changes

It has been a while since there has been any progress made on the house. I feel like I’ve been in a complete holding pattern and honestly it has been a bit discouraging. I’ve had no action on my current house and very little money left in my “building account.”

I know that if I want to finish my house, something needs to change. I emailed my real estate agent on Wednesday and decided to drop the price of my house by $5,000. It truly pains me to drop it, as it is now listed at over $10,000 cheaper than what I bought it for. I have made improvements to the property in addition to being a complete neat freak so it is in immaculate condition.

It has already made a difference as I have my first showing this week. It’s exciting! Hopefully it won’t be the only one. I’ve spent the weekend making sure everything is perfect. I taught myself how to use the self-cleaning option on the stove. In addition to cleaning the stove, it allowed me to see that my smoke detectors were working well! Oops!

I decided that I needed to dip a bit more into my saving account and move some more money to my building account. I did that, and plan to purchase some insulation for the house this week. I realized that I do not need to buy it all right now, but can get what I need to do the ceiling.

In a big change in thinking, I have also decided that I want to go with more of a rustic farmhouse look inside over all wood. The more I search online, the more I really like what I am finding.

I learned a good lesson over the past week. I just kept hoping that things would change, but they never did. If you want something to change, you need to take action!