If you want some results, make some changes

IMG_5079It has been a while since there has been any progress made on the house. I feel like I’ve been in a complete holding pattern and honestly it has been a bit discouraging. I’ve had no action on my current house and very little money left in my “building account.”

I know that if I want to finish my house, something needs to change. I emailed my real estate agent on Wednesday and decided to drop the price of my house by $5,000. It truly pains me to drop it, as it is now listed at over $10,000 cheaper than what I bought it for. I have made improvements to the property in addition to being a complete neat freak so it is in immaculate condition.

It has already made a difference as I have my first showing this week. It’s exciting! Hopefully it won’t be the only one. I’ve spent the weekend making sure everything is perfect. I taught myself how to use the self-cleaning option on the stove. In addition to cleaning the stove, it allowed me to see that my smoke detectors were working well! Oops!

I decided that I needed to dip a bit more into my saving account and move some more money to my building account. I did that, and plan to purchase some insulation for the house this week. I realized that I do not need to buy it all right now, but can get what I need to do the ceiling.

In a big change in thinking, I have also decided that I want to go with more of a rustic farmhouse look inside over all wood. The more I search online, the more I really like what I am finding.

I learned a good lesson over the past week. I just kept hoping that things would change, but they never did. If you want something to change, you need to take action!

About Laura Reed

After 15 years in college athletics, the last seven as an assistant athletics director, I was burned out with 70-hour work weeks and extensive travel. I resigned my position and accepted a position in marketing at a small, vibrant college in my hometown of Unity, Maine. In the process I wanted to go back to my childhood where we raised polled Herefords, had a Christmas Tree Farm and spent many hours outside. I decided I wanted to build my own home on beautiful farmland that my family owns. With help from my Dad, the most talented person I’ve ever met, we are building my home together. I have decided to blog my experience – the ups and downs, the joys and frustrations. What was once an open field will one day be my home! The dream in my head is becoming reality. I can just see the lambs frolicking in the field, chickens in the barnyard and going running with my husky!