How is your house coming?

This is the question that I hear most often these days. It is exciting that so many people are interested in the progress, but unfortunately, the answer is slow. Very slow.

The main goal was to get the house secured for winter and that is pretty much where we stand at this point. I was hoping to get some work done over Christmas break, but ended up coming down with a terrible cold so I did not accomplish much.

The next big task is to get the house insulated. There are several options for insulation and I am kind of dragging my feet as to what I’d like to do. There is traditional insulation or I could go with Roxul, which is a top-of-the-line product that has gained recent high reviews.

I’ve also done a bit of research how I could put insulation in the ceiling yet keep some of the rafters exposed. I am also continuing to search Pinterest and other interior design sites for ideas. The more ideas I see, the more confused I become.

I continue to feel like I am in a holding pattern as I still have not had any luck selling my townhouse. I am not in the position to be able to afford two houses, so I am nervous to proceed with any large projects until I have a lead on selling my house.

The funny thing is that right now I feel I have too many houses. One I disparately need to sell and one that is not done yet. If I were to sell quickly, I’d have no livable house so it would be a race to see how much we could get done in a short time frame.

I thought that once we got the house closed in that I would feel like I had made it over a big hurdle, however, right now a livable house seems so far off.