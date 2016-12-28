Interior Indecisions

Ever since I began thinking about my house, I thought that I wanted the interior to be classy rustic. Is there even a thing as classy rustic? I wanted it to be my dream home, not a hunting camp. I have spent a lot of time searching Pinterest and various other design sites to get ideas.

Last week, I researched how to create the weathered look in boards. However, the more I think about the interior, the more uncertain I become. As I have mentioned before, all of the wood in my house thus far has come from our land. I never thought that we’d get this far without purchasing a piece of lumber. Now that we’ve come this far, it is almost like a challenge to see how far we can go. Can I build my complete house with wood entirely off our land?

If I decided to go completely with wood on the interior, we would probably either have to buy some or take down some more trees and saw some more logs on the mill. Neither of these options are really appealing to me, but both are doable. Another idea popped into my head on Christmas Day as we celebrated with my aunt and uncle at their newly renovated house. I loved some of their design and it got me thinking. I began googling “modern farmhouse décor” and I loved what I found. Lots of whites, browns, and tans with exposed beams. It is more classic charm.

The more I think that I know what I want, the more confused I seem to become. I thought I was set on the wood interior, but the more I research the classic farm décor the more I lean towards going in that direction.

It is great to have 100 percent control over design, but it is also difficult narrowing it down to exactly what I want.

About Laura Reed

After 15 years in college athletics, the last seven as an assistant athletics director, I was burned out with 70-hour work weeks and extensive travel. I resigned my position and accepted a position in marketing at a small, vibrant college in my hometown of Unity, Maine. In the process I wanted to go back to my childhood where we raised polled Herefords, had a Christmas Tree Farm and spent many hours outside. I decided I wanted to build my own home on beautiful farmland that my family owns. With help from my Dad, the most talented person I’ve ever met, we are building my home together. I have decided to blog my experience – the ups and downs, the joys and frustrations. What was once an open field will one day be my home! The dream in my head is becoming reality. I can just see the lambs frolicking in the field, chickens in the barnyard and going running with my husky!