Interior Indecisions

Ever since I began thinking about my house, I thought that I wanted the interior to be classy rustic. Is there even a thing as classy rustic? I wanted it to be my dream home, not a hunting camp. I have spent a lot of time searching Pinterest and various other design sites to get ideas.

Last week, I researched how to create the weathered look in boards. However, the more I think about the interior, the more uncertain I become. As I have mentioned before, all of the wood in my house thus far has come from our land. I never thought that we’d get this far without purchasing a piece of lumber. Now that we’ve come this far, it is almost like a challenge to see how far we can go. Can I build my complete house with wood entirely off our land?

If I decided to go completely with wood on the interior, we would probably either have to buy some or take down some more trees and saw some more logs on the mill. Neither of these options are really appealing to me, but both are doable. Another idea popped into my head on Christmas Day as we celebrated with my aunt and uncle at their newly renovated house. I loved some of their design and it got me thinking. I began googling “modern farmhouse décor” and I loved what I found. Lots of whites, browns, and tans with exposed beams. It is more classic charm.

The more I think that I know what I want, the more confused I seem to become. I thought I was set on the wood interior, but the more I research the classic farm décor the more I lean towards going in that direction.

It is great to have 100 percent control over design, but it is also difficult narrowing it down to exactly what I want.