A lofty view

The weather looked great for an early December day on Friday, so I decided to take the day off to try to make some progress on the house. Now that the roof is on, I really want to get the windows in, especially my front ones.

My Dad and I went down to the homestead around 8 a.m., and went to the barn to get the first window. I had initially bought this window for the front, but was just not satisfied so I decided to put the window in my loft.

When my Dad’s friend Lars got to the homestead, the first task was getting the window up in the loft. Once we had accomplished that, we took off the two handles that were attached to the sides to carry it. We put the window in facing inwards to make sure that it was a great fit. Sure enough – it was! Our next goal was to get the window turned around and out through the cutout.

After some thinking, Lars came up with a great idea! The handles that we took off the side of the window, we screwed into the top of the sill. That would give us just enough to hold on to as we put the window through the opening. The plan was to almost pass the window to my Dad who was outside so he could guide it into the opening. It worked just as planned for once! We easily slid the window out and he guided it into the opening. He nailed it in place and my loft window was in. It looked amazing. I am so glad that I decided to use that window in the loft.

We worked for a while on the front windows and did not make as much progress as we would have liked. Of course, I would have liked to have put all four windows in. We did manage to get one in and that is thanks to Lars. I kept asking myself who had the brilliant idea to put large windows in the exposed front as I was getting frustrated. At one point I thought that boards would look nice up there, but Lars wouldn’t let us quit. The one window we have in looks amazing and I can’t wait to get the other three in. My story on acquiring my front windows is probably my favorite story of the house thus far.

