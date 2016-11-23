The roof is finished!

The goal for weeks has been to get the roof finished on my house. This has been an arduous task due to the steep pitch of the roof. Since early October, almost all the attention has been paid to the roof. During my vacation, I put board after board on the roof. After the roof was boarded, we put the ice and water shield on the bottom rows and the underlayment over the entire thing.

While we were framing the house, a neighbor had a new roof installed. My Dad started talking with the guy who was installing it. We both decided that it would be a really smart idea to hire him to install the roof. Up until this point, we have done nearly everything ourselves with help from friends, but the roof is so steep. He quoted us a great price.

Now it was just a matter of finding time. Initially the guy said that he could probably do it early November, but it took us longer than planned to get the roof ready and get the metal. We wanted to buy the roofing from the Amish Community Market in Unity. Once we called him back to say that we were ready, he said that it would probably be early December.

I believe that my Dad could be a weatherman these days as much as he has been looking at the forecast. All he kept saying was that he wanted to get the roof finished. He was getting really nervous as there is a lot of rain and snow in the future.

December is approaching so my Dad decided to give the roof guy a call on Monday to see if he had any idea when in December he’d be able to make it. The first thing he asked my Dad was if we got snow on Sunday night. My Dad said no, that we did not have any snow overnight. He said that where he was supposed to work that day had gotten too much snow overnight to be able to work on the roof. He then told my Dad he could be at my house in an hour if that worked for us. Did that ever!

My Dad had said all along that he wanted to assist him and they had the roof on by Tuesday at noon! It’s dark by the time I get out of work each day, but Tuesday night I went down in the dark to see it. It is just such an amazing blessing to have the roof behind us.

We have been waiting to put in the windows until after the roof was on. We did not want to take a chance of having any of the metal fall and break a window. Now that the roof is on, we can proceed with the windows.

Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! I know that I certainly have a lot to be thankful for this year!

