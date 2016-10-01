Staging vs. a lift – a nice little debate

It has been another busy week on the homestead. Our original hope was to get the rafters up this week, but that did not happen. We are in good shape for that to come to fruition this upcoming week. The length of daylight is really curtailing how much we are able to accomplish in the evenings. We used to be able to work until 8:30 or so, but now we find ourselves packing up a little after 6 PM each night. I feel so guilty as most nights I don’t make it down there until about 5:15 after work.

My Dad has come up with a plan to hold the center board in place as we prepare for the rafters. That is what each of the rafters will be nailed to. In this case, a photo really is worth 1,000 words as I could never adequately explain it.

My Dad continues to have friends that help with this project. Huge thanks to Lars Jonassen and Gene Randall, who continue to work tirelessly along side of him.

I am not a big fan of the staging in the front of the house. Three stories of staging is scary. The staging on the loft does not terrify me as much as the other end. My Dad and I had a nice little “debate” over staging vs. a lift. He has finally agreed to rent a lift to put the rafters up at that end of the house. To me, it is just not worth the risk of potentially falling. I could never live with it if he were to fall building a house with me.

I have decided to go with metal roofing and purchase it from the Amish store in our town. My big debate now is what color to go with for the roofing? My hardie plank siding is gray, but can be painted whatever color I want. I have a door that I really like that is dark brown. I have been spending some time on Pinterest to see color combinations of other rustic homes. Anyone have any great color combos they’d recommend?

The window is still tormenting me to no end. A part of me wants to use the window that I bought for the loft in the front, but I can’t decide if that is big enough. I finally went into Hammond Lumber this morning to look at ordering some trapezoid windows. I have not made a decision what I am going to do.

I also made another big decision this week and called a real estate agent. I need to sell my place as this home needs to be closed in before the snow flies. The days are getting neither longer nor warmer at this point. I am hoping that things will go smoothly with her. It was not my plan, but I know that God’s plan is perfect and maybe selling my house myself was not meant to be.

I have four more days of work then nearly a week and a half off to work like crazy on the house. Once the rafters are up, we will really be able to make hay while the sun shines as the saying goes.

